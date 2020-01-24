Sphere Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,869.00 (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Sphere has a market cap of $733,121.00 and $2,869.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sphere coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0587 or 0.00000705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Sphere has traded down 14.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00053031 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00074096 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,331.71 or 1.00014898 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00031455 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

SPHR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR.

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

