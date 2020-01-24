Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.25. Spirit Airlines reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $5.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spirit Airlines.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $991.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.68 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $42.84 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $32.97 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.92.

In other news, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $254,043.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 889,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,453,000 after acquiring an additional 94,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,768,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,603,000 after acquiring an additional 94,529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,227,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,250,000 after acquiring an additional 39,004 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,531,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,824,000 after acquiring an additional 544,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $657,000.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.