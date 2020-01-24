Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Holdings Cut by Real Estate Management Services LLC

Real Estate Management Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Spirit Realty Capital accounts for 4.7% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned about 0.15% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth about $201,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 126.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 77,782 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 28,518 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.14. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $53.23.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.15 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 42.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.14%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

