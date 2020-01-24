Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $783.94 Million

Analysts expect Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report sales of $783.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $801.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $774.80 million. Splunk posted sales of $622.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SPLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Splunk from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $157.84 on Friday. Splunk has a 52-week low of $107.16 and a 52-week high of $161.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.88 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.66 and its 200 day moving average is $131.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 8,096 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,317,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 549 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $68,592.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,691.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,759 shares of company stock worth $8,474,257. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Splunk by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,987,276 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $352,080,000 after purchasing an additional 171,422 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,688,527 shares of the software company’s stock worth $199,010,000 after purchasing an additional 280,294 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,137,268 shares of the software company’s stock worth $134,038,000 after purchasing an additional 273,075 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 948,419 shares of the software company’s stock worth $111,780,000 after purchasing an additional 29,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 900,604 shares of the software company’s stock worth $106,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

