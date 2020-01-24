Sprout Social (SPT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sprout Social (NYSE: SPT):

1/7/2020 – Sprout Social is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Sprout Social is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Sprout Social is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Sprout Social is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Sprout Social is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Sprout Social is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:SPT opened at $20.97 on Friday. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sprout Social stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Sprout Social at the end of the most recent quarter.

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

