Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) to announce sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the highest is $1.37 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year sales of $5.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SFM shares. Cfra downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

In other news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,006,000.00. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 1,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $33,033.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 344,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $17.29 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.77.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.