SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD Plans Dividend of GBX 0.60 (LON:SQN)

SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD (LON:SQN) declared a dividend on Friday, January 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SQN stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 62.90 ($0.83). The company had a trading volume of 700,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,473. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 79.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 81.27. SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD has a 12 month low of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 97 ($1.28).

Get SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD alerts:

About SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD

SQN Asset Finance Income Fund Limited is a closed-end collective investment scheme. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with regular, sustainable dividends and to generate capital appreciation through investment, directly or indirectly, in business-essential, revenue producing (or cost-saving) equipment and other physical assets.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.