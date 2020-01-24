SRCOIN (SRCOIN) Price Up 4.4% This Week

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, SRCOIN has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One SRCOIN token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. SRCOIN has a market cap of $94,182.00 and $1.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.21 or 0.03301600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00204177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029777 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00125659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SRCOIN Profile

SRCOIN launched on December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SRCOIN is www.srcoin.info. The official message board for SRCOIN is medium.com/@SRCOIN.

Buying and Selling SRCOIN

SRCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SRCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SRCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

