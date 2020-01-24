SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Brokerages predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.98. SS&C Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 price objective on SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.64.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $15,004,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,856,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 142 shares of company stock valued at $8,373 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 815.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 55.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth $100,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSNC opened at $65.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.33 and a 200-day moving average of $54.67. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $67.73.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

