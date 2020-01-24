Stack Financial Management Inc Invests $26.74 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 386,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,740,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Stack Financial Management Inc owned about 2.56% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RPV traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.33. 1,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,240. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $59.17 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.84 and its 200-day moving average is $65.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3741 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%.

