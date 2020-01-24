Stack Financial Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Stack Financial Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 4.3% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $39,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,428,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $274,705,000 after purchasing an additional 402,106 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,288,536,000 after purchasing an additional 395,849 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,724,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,463,000 after purchasing an additional 323,753 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,359,000 after purchasing an additional 320,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,586,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,113,978,000 after purchasing an additional 318,660 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus increased their price target on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.24. 980,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,122. The company has a market capitalization of $133.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $148.67 and a 52-week high of $213.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,373 shares of company stock valued at $3,933,170. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

