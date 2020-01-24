Stack Financial Management Inc Sells 2,901 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Stack Financial Management Inc lowered its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the period. United Technologies accounts for 5.0% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $46,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,727,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $645,445,000 after acquiring an additional 117,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,533,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $482,392,000 after acquiring an additional 89,021 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,480,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $338,674,000 after acquiring an additional 31,077 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 22.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,002,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $260,739,000 after acquiring an additional 370,601 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,620,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,441,000 after acquiring an additional 20,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

UTX stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.21. The stock had a trading volume of 168,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $113.77 and a 52 week high of $155.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

In other United Technologies news, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $4,877,056.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,270 shares in the company, valued at $14,152,652.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $956,294.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,423,912.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,163,321. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UTX. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.79.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

