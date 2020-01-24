Stack Financial Management Inc Trims Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 473,250 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises about 3.1% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc owned about 0.20% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $29,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.62.

AEM stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,230. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of -57.02, a P/E/G ratio of 34.16 and a beta of -0.54. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.25 and its 200-day moving average is $57.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $683.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.18 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

