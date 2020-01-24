Stakinglab (LABX) Price Up 33.1% Over Last 7 Days

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 38.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $37,909.00 and $1,671.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for about $0.0936 or 0.00001124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00085574 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000214 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000972 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000362 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 2,337,828 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io.

Stakinglab Coin Trading

Stakinglab can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.