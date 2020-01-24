Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Price Target Raised to GBX 335

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 335 ($4.41) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.72% from the stock’s current price.

SLA has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 343 ($4.51) price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 322.73 ($4.25).

LON:SLA traded up GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 313.90 ($4.13). The stock had a trading volume of 5,459,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,330,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 320.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 293.65. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52 week low of GBX 231.05 ($3.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 338.25 ($4.45). The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.89.

In other Standard Life Aberdeen news, insider Douglas J. Flint acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.28) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($34,201.53). Also, insider Martin J. Gilbert sold 106,251 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.08), for a total transaction of £329,378.10 ($433,278.22). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,093 shares of company stock worth $2,629,871.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

