Stealth Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9,805.00 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for $0.0617 or 0.00000727 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. In the last week, Stealth has traded up 34.6% against the US dollar. Stealth has a market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $9,805.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006517 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003870 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00027566 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00001080 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036825 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 34,556,170 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org.

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

