Stellar (XLM) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0580 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ovis, ZB.COM, Kryptono and CoinEgg. Stellar has a market cap of $1.16 billion and $386.91 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stellar has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.90 or 0.03233644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00203868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029537 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00125296 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar’s launch date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,906 coins and its circulating supply is 20,056,368,533 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org.

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BCEX, Binance, Upbit, Gate.io, OTCBTC, OKEx, RippleFox, Liquid, ZB.COM, Cryptomate, Sistemkoin, Bittrex, Bitbns, Indodax, Bitfinex, Kraken, Poloniex, HitBTC, Exmo, Kucoin, Ovis, Koinex, Stronghold, CryptoMarket, Koineks, Kuna, BitMart, Exrates, Vebitcoin, Huobi, Stellarport, ABCC, CoinEgg, GOPAX, CEX.IO and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

