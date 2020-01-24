Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) COO Kenneth Hoberman Sells 22,139 Shares

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 22,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $155,415.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kenneth Hoberman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Kenneth Hoberman sold 13,228 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $137,174.36.

STML stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,892. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09. The company has a market cap of $344.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.40. Stemline Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $18.22.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Stemline Therapeutics Inc will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STML shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Stemline Therapeutics from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Stemline Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STML. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Stemline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 364.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

