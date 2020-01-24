Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) PT Raised to $25.50

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Stephens from $25.00 to $25.50 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Maxim Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of STL traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.57. The company had a trading volume of 846,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,909. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.38. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $98,605.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,365,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,632,000 after buying an additional 1,097,895 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 915,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,366,000 after buying an additional 217,737 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,657,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

