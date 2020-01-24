STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €32.00 by Barclays

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) received a €32.00 ($37.21) price target from analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on STM. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €26.44 ($30.75).

STM opened at €27.70 ($32.21) on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($24.94). The company’s 50-day moving average is €24.26 and its 200 day moving average is €19.63.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

