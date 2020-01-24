Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 24th (ASC, AVV, EMG, FIN, JUP, NESN, NETW, PSON, SDR, SGE)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 24th:

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 3,900 ($51.30) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) had its target price increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.37). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Finablr (LON:FIN) had its price target reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 215 ($2.83). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 340 ($4.47). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) was given a CHF 107 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Network International (LON:NETW) had its price target raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 665 ($8.75) to GBX 790 ($10.39). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58). Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 3,320 ($43.67). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its price target raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 710 ($9.34). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 335 ($4.41). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) was given a €59.00 ($68.60) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

