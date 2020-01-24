Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 24th (ASC, BHP, BREE, CBG, DB1, DMGT, FCH, FORT, GFTU, HNR1)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 24th:

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its price target trimmed by Societe Generale from GBX 4,227 ($55.60) to GBX 3,995 ($52.55). Societe Generale currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Breedon Group (LON:BREE) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 110 ($1.45). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,520 ($19.99) to GBX 1,410 ($18.55). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) was given a €145.70 ($169.42) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 760 ($10.00) to GBX 770 ($10.13). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Funding Circle (LON:FCH) had its target price lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 100 ($1.32). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Forterra (LON:FORT) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 340 ($4.47). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 1,060 ($13.94). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) was given a €138.80 ($161.40) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 630 ($8.29). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) was given a €9.40 ($10.93) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ibstock (LON:IBST) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 340 ($4.47). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $80.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Just Eat (LON:JE) was given a GBX 901 ($11.85) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €84.00 ($97.67) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €281.00 ($326.74) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mondi (LON:MNDI) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 1,830 ($24.07). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marshalls (LON:MSLH) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 740 ($9.73). Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 610 ($8.02). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,480 ($19.47) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIG (LON:SHI) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 85 ($1.12). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) was given a CHF 119 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) was given a €91.30 ($106.16) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was given a $240.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) was given a €28.00 ($32.56) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,395 ($18.35) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

