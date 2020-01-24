Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 24th (ARAY, ATRI, AUDC, CACC, CELH, CHKP, CVCO, CVS, EXLS, FBSS)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, January 24th:

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules and biologics to address disease areas of significant unmet medical need. The company is developing product candidates within autoimmune and fibrotic diseases, oncology and genetic diseases. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $221.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. is engaged in non-life insurance, life insurance, and overseas insurance businesses. The Group writes marine, fire, casualty, automobile, life, and allied insurance policies. It also operates financial services and agencies. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an outperform rating. They currently have GBX 2,240 ($29.47) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 2,450 ($32.23).

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a buy rating. They currently have GBX 5,000 ($65.77) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 4,450 ($58.54).

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

