Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) Plans $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of EDF opened at $13.09 on Friday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51.

Get Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd alerts:

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.