Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) to Issue $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Shares of EDF traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $13.09. The stock had a trading volume of 624,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,455. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.51.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

