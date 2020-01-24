Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1511 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

EDI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.96. 50,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,788. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06. Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $13.39.

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

