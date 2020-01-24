Storj Tops One Day Volume of $638,294.00 (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. Storj has a market capitalization of $16.03 million and $638,294.00 worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Huobi, Bittrex and Liqui. In the last seven days, Storj has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.81 or 0.03168058 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00201985 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029543 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00124458 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Storj

Storj’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Storj is storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin, CoinTiger, Binance, OKEx, Huobi, Gate.io, Liquid, Liqui, Tidex, IDEX, Poloniex, ABCC, IDAX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

