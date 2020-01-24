Storm Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Storm token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, IDEX and Upbit. Storm has a total market cap of $7.64 million and $822,331.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Storm has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Storm alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.03 or 0.03141837 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00202499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029471 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00124250 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Storm Token Profile

Storm was first traded on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,067,151,012 tokens. Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, WazirX, Binance, Radar Relay, Bittrex, Bancor Network, IDEX, Coinnest, Coinrail, Bitbns, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Storm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.