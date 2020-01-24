STPT Market Cap Reaches $5.99 Million (STPT)

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, STPT has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. STPT has a market capitalization of $5.99 million and $358,816.00 worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STPT token can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.57 or 0.03153503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00201692 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00124726 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

STPT Profile

STPT’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,779,217 tokens. The official website for STPT is stp.network. The official message board for STPT is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks.

STPT Token Trading

STPT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STPT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STPT using one of the exchanges listed above.

