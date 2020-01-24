STRAKS (STAK) Price Up 68.6% This Week

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. STRAKS has a total market cap of $32,172.00 and $55.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 68.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STRAKS alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,427.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.65 or 0.01906099 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.01 or 0.03797377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00643960 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.95 or 0.00723207 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00102035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010783 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00028955 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00584860 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About STRAKS

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, SouthXchange, HitBTC, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STRAKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STRAKS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.