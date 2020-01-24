Streamit Coin Achieves Market Cap of $2.73 Million (STREAM)

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Streamit Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $16,606.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Streamit Coin has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Streamit Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00004587 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and VinDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00085619 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000211 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000921 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000447 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Streamit Coin Coin Profile

Streamit Coin (CRYPTO:STREAM) is a coin. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 11,021,117 coins and its circulating supply is 7,028,497 coins. Streamit Coin’s official website is streamitcoin.com. Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streamit Coin’s official message board is streamitcoin.com/#.

Streamit Coin Coin Trading

Streamit Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX, Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamit Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamit Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamit Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

