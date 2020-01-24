Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of Sempra Energy worth $57,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,481,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,257,000 after buying an additional 672,259 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,971,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,969,000 after buying an additional 166,998 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 768,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,503,000 after buying an additional 48,020 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,633,000 after buying an additional 66,425 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 633,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,512,000 after buying an additional 143,764 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,589. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.02 and a 52 week high of $160.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.62.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.9675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.20.

In other news, Director Andres Conesa acquired 2,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $147.26 per share, for a total transaction of $294,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,337.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.