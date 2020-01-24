Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) to Issue $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Suburban Propane Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years. Suburban Propane Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 195.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Suburban Propane Partners to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 150.9%.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

SPH stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. Suburban Propane Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The energy company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $172.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.