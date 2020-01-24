Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,932 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $15,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COP. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 target price on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

COP traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.26. The stock had a trading volume of 289,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,544. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.64. The firm has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

