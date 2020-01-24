Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $8,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.71.

In other news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total transaction of $4,403,814.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,531,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,028,304 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $148.14. 1,589,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52-week low of $103.41 and a 52-week high of $149.73.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

