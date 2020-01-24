Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW traded down $3.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.70. The stock had a trading volume of 44,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,694. The stock has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $129.72 and a one year high of $182.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.65 and a 200-day moving average of $163.24.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.32%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Andrew Mines sold 12,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $2,179,391.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $2,055,612.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,069 shares of company stock worth $40,486,643. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.21.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.