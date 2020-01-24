Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 130.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,831 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 0.36% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $7,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 17,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 42,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA REET traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.15. 1,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,493. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.73. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $28.90.

