Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 34,987 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,987 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned about 0.40% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $43,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $590,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period.

Shares of JNK traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.28. The stock had a trading volume of 574,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,449,581. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.61. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.61 and a one year high of $110.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.4735 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

