Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys Shares of 123,646 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 123,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,386,000 after buying an additional 790,879 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,426,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $757,885,000 after purchasing an additional 633,529 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,082,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,092,000 after purchasing an additional 301,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 16,903.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,602,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,260 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,210,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $662,039.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $582,456.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,045.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.37. 231,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,669,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $56.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.91 and its 200 day moving average is $52.43.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

