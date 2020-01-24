Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Danaher by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.0% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.4% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.52. 1,138,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,197. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $104.50 and a 1-year high of $164.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.58 and a 200-day moving average of $144.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

