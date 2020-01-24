Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $40,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 31,928 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,121 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH stock traded down $7.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $292.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,641. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $302.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

In other news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.