Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 102,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33,251 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. ValuEngine downgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $323.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.27.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $294.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,173. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $279.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $185.08 and a 1-year high of $299.59.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Nicholas Cafferillo sold 3,219 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.90, for a total value of $830,180.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,135.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.56, for a total transaction of $448,025.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,415.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,077 shares of company stock worth $1,565,992. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

