Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,903 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $9,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

LLY stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,797,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,564. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $142.25. The company has a market cap of $135.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.31 and a 200 day moving average of $116.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $28,478,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,741,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,800,975,987.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,780,504 shares of company stock valued at $219,697,912. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

