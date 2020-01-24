Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,174,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,122. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $148.67 and a one year high of $213.25. The company has a market capitalization of $133.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

In related news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,373 shares of company stock worth $3,933,170 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.