Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $11.13 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miles Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.77. 814,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,000,139. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The company has a market capitalization of $174.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.61.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

