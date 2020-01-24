Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $13.68 Million Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,465 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc Bank USA increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 29.0% during the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,694 shares of the software company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,982 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 44,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,910 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $351.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,821. The firm has a market cap of $168.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $237.27 and a 12 month high of $354.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $330.05 and its 200 day moving average is $298.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,682,985.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $5,565,648.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,312 shares of company stock valued at $12,297,624. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Adobe to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Griffin Securities raised their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.28.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

