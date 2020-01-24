Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $15.94 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,163 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 33,177 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,043 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 368,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,686,000 after purchasing an additional 38,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,850,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,052 shares during the last quarter. 30.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.23. The stock had a trading volume of 218,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,318,016. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $125.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.25 and a 200 day moving average of $116.37. The company has a market cap of $329.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.51.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 over the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.