Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $18.86 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,939 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $18,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 55.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,502,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,990 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,437,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,482 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 73.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,128,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18,134.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,075,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,928 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.53.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,175 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $57.49. 430,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,588,579. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $57.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.20 and its 200-day moving average is $53.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

