Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $33.12 Million Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 109.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,935 shares during the period. iShares MSCI World ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned about 3.42% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $33,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URTH. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 180,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,455,000 after buying an additional 12,353 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $398,000.

NYSEARCA URTH traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,827. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12 month low of $82.62 and a 12 month high of $101.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.97.

