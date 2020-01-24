Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $6.91 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 25,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 74,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 591,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,915,000 after purchasing an additional 176,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMC traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.67. 42,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,774. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.10 and a 52 week high of $114.56. The company has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

